Wexford murder accused remanded in his absence to court date in June

AN Enniscorthy man charged in connection with the death of a man in the town was remanded in custody, in his absence, when the case went before a sitting of Wexford District Court on Monday.

Adrian Zelek, of 63 Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, is charged with the murder of Michal Gladyszewski at that address on Thursday, May 25.

He is further charged with obstructing a garda and with assaulting a garda at Enniscorthy Garda Station on Saturday, May 27, in addition to two counts of attempting to escape from Enniscorthy Garda Station while in garda custody, on May 26, and again on May 27. Zelek is also charged with producing a kitchen knife in the course of a dispute at 63 Westbury Woods, The Moyne, Enniscorthy on Thursday May 25. He was ‘sick noted’ at the court sitting on Monday, before Judge John Cheatle, and was further remanded in custody until June 26.​​​​​​​