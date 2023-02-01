Wexford motorist receives two-year driving ban

A motorist was disqualified from driving for two years at Gorey District Court.

A motorist convicted of having no insurance was banned from the road for two years when his case went before Judge John Cheatle at a recent sitting of Gorey District Court.

Severius Sain, 5 Drumgoold Villas, Enniscorthy, was charged with having no insurance and failing to produce insurance at Island Road, Enniscorthy, on May 21, 2022.

Garda Patrick Hayde gave evidence in the case and said he stopped the defendant on the date mentioned at 3.26 p.m. and that the accused admitting having no insurance.

He also demanded the accused to produce documents of insurance but he failed to do so. The court was told the defendant had two previous convictions including one for no insurance.

The judge disqualified Sain from driving for two years and imposed a €350 fine on the no-insurance charge and took into account the non-production charge.