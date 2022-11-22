Wexford mother (30) who stole from elderly woman in her care successfully appeals prison sentence

“Society would not be served by sending this woman to prison,” concluded Judge Alice Doyle as she decided an appeal to the Circuit Court.

She was dealing with the case of 30-year-old single mother Chelsea Grant with an address in Cromwellsfort Grove, Wexford.

The former care worker stole money from an elderly woman whom she was employed to look after.

The offence drew a four month jail term when it was considered in the District Court but the sentence prompted the appeal on grounds of severity.

The prosecution arose from an offence committed in February of 2020 when Ms Grant attended Elizabeth Shannon at the latter’s home in Oylegate.

Ms Shannon was aged 86 at the time and has since died following a cancer diagnosis.

The court heard how her son Michael was concerned about her personal security, installing CCTV and recording the serial numbers of bank notes in her purse.

The camera captured the appellant taking a €50 note which was later found in her possession when she was challenged by gardaí.

Judge Doyle had the benefit of a probation report on Ms Grant who was represented by barrister Jordan Fletcher.

Her aunt was also present during the appeal hearing.

Mr Fletcher made no attempt to suggest that what occurred was anything other than an incredibly serious offence.

On the other hand, he pointed out that his client had shown remorse for what she did and that she had pleaded guilty to the theft.

Judge Doyle replied that the offender had betrayed the trust invested in her when she committed elder abuse.

Ms Shannon was a very vulnerable person at the time of the offence was very serious.

Nevertheless, after learning of Ms Grant’s domestic situation, caring for a son who has additional needs, the court was prepared to suspend the four months imprisonment.

The appellant left the courtroom with her aunt after agreeing to be bound to the peace for two years.

She was warned that any step out of line during that time is likely to lead to her having to serve the four months.