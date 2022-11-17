Wexford man who attacked neighbour in her home with a hammer receives suspended sentence

Evidence in the case of Derek James was heard before Judge James McCourt.

A 60-year-old man who attacked a Saltmills neighbour in her own home with a hammer is selling up and going to reside in the UK, the Circuit Court was told.

Evidence in the case of Derek James was heard before Judge James McCourt earlier this year.

A conviction was recorded after he pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Therese McMahon on December 11 in 2020.

No verdict was pronounced on the day of the hearing as a probation report was ordered.

Back in court, the defending barrister stated that the house where James was living had been sold.

If not sent to jail, he intended to move to the UK, with mention made of Ipswich as his destination.

Judge McCourt described the incident which occurred almost two years ago as unfortunate and appalling.

The probation report gave the judge some background to the case which explained what had caused the defendant to snap.

On the day in question James returned home to find his wife very upset and he decided to take matters into his own hands.

A two-year sentence was recorded but given what were called exceptional circumstances this was suspended in its entirety.

The convicted man was ordered not to go near his victim or anyone else in that vicinity.

And he was told to pay €700 towards the cost of replacing a phone which was damaged during the attack.