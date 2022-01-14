Wexford man was growing cannabis in a hidden cupboard in his garden shed

A man who was growing cannabis plants in a hidden cupboard in a garden shed, was fined €250 by Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court.

Darren O’Connor, 42, Cois Carraig, Newtown Road, Wexford pleaded guilty to the offence which was detected by gardai on May 14 last.

Sergeant Victor Isdell said gardai went to the defendant’s home with a search warrant and were brought to a shed in the rear garden.

There was a large cupboard with an 8ft by 4ft table against it. Inside the cupboard was a back tent with a zip, which when opened, revealed three mature cannabis plants.

The set-up included infra-red lighting, a fan, a temperature guage and an extractor to reduce the smell from the plants.

Sergeant Isdell said it contained three plants with an estimated street value of €800 each. The defendant had one previous conviction in 2002 when he was fined €200 for possession.

Ed King, solicitor said his client voluntarily brought Garda Mulqueen to the shed and made a voluntary cautioned statement.

He said the defendant was 42-years-old and worked in a factory. It was accepted by the gardai that there was no question of the cannabis being sold, it was for his own use.

Judge Cheatle imposed a fine of €250 and allowed six months to pay. He ordered the destruction of the cannabis plants.