Wexford man set fire to bulldozer causing €67,000 worth of damage

A young Ballymitty man caused €67,000 worth of damage when he set a bulldozer on fire, the Circuit Court was told.

No motive has ever been uncovered for the arson committed by 20-year-old Glen Carroll at a quarry in Kilcavan.The offence was admitted by the defendant who resides with his mother at Harristown in Ballymitty.

Judge James McCourt learned from Garda Margaret Doyle how the accused was intoxicated when she found him at the scene in the early hours of August 3 last year.It emerged that he had walked two kilometres to the quarry run by Sutton Plant Hire.

He had with him a back-pack containing a five litre petrol can, a lighter and a bottle of Buweiser. After setting the fire, Carroll then called the emergency services and waited for them to arrive. The fire brigade was unable to save the vehicle which was so badly damaged that it was a write-off.

The garda realised that he was intoxicated and brought him home. He was formally arrested the following day at New Ross garda station and he admitted that he was responsible for the blaze. The only reason offered for the arson was that Carroll found it funny. Aside from the cost of replacing the bulldozer, the incident also led to the fire brigade charging €4,200 for the late night call-out.

The court was informed that the offender was unemployed at the time and that he had no previous convictions. Barrister Brian Mulvany acknowledged the seriousness of the incident but pleaded for a non-custodial sentence.

His client appeared to have both ADHD and ASD, counsel suggested, and he had suffered abuse at the hands of his father up to the age of 14. There was no prospect of compensation being paid to Sutton Plant Hire, Mr Mulvany accepted.

After reading reports on Glen Carroll, Judge McCourt concluded that he was an introverted young man who had sought refuge in drink and drugs. The impact of childhood trauma inflicted by an errant father could not be ignored.

Though the case merited a sentence of two and a half years, the court could see no useful purpose in incarcerating him in prison. Accordingly the jail term was suspended in full once Carroll undertook to obey several conditions.

He agreed to follow the directions of the probation service and to stay off drink.

“Your liberty is now in your own hands,” concluded the judge. “The only price you have to pay is to stay sober.”