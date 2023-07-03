Wexford man pleads not guilty to the murder of his housemate with a kitchen knife

The trial commenced on Monday of County Wexford man David Bolger (45), accused of murdering Przemyslaw Klimzczuk at the house they shared in Enniscorthy.

The Central Criminal Court came to the courthouse in Wexford to deal with the matter, presided over by Judge Tony Hunt. The incident giving rise to the prosecution occurred early on the morning of May 1 in 2020 at 41 Ashbrook, The Moyne, Enniscorthy.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty, and the deceased were both living there at the time.

However, the barrister defending Bolger told the jury of five women and seven men that his client’s family home was at 43 Irish Street, Enniscorthy.

Evidence was heard on the opening day of the trial from Rfeal Sajewski with the assistance of a Polish interpreter. He confirmed that he too was living in the house at Ashbrook on the date in question.

He recalled that he was drinking Jagermeister that evening with Bolger, Klimczuk and two other men.

His evidence was that he went at the end of the night to his bedroom where he was joined by Klimczuk. He said the deceased told him he was afraid of Bolger and asked if he could stay in the room for the night.

Then, according to Sajewski, the defendant also came into the room, stabbing Klimczuk in the chest. Bolger then ran down the stairs and he was outside the house when gardaí arrived in answer to a 999 call.

The witness confirmed that a kitchen knife which was shown to him and the jury was the one used by the accused.

The knife had a blade no more than four inches long.

The trial was adjourned overnight with Sajewski under cross-examination by defence counsel Colman Cody.