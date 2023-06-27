Wexford man jailed for rape and sexual assault of young girl over a three-year period

A Wexford man has been jailed for 11 years for the rape and sexual assault of a young girl over a three-year period when she visited his home.

The man (46) was found guilty following a trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Waterford earlier this year of eight sample counts of rape, nine sample counts of anal rape, eight sample counts of oral rape and nine sample counts of sexual assault on dates between August 2014 and August 2017 at his home in Wexford. The victim was aged between eight and 11 at the time of the offences.

The man, who can't be named to protect the anonymity of his victim, does not accept the jury's verdicts. He was also found not guilty of three counts of rape at the direction of the trial judge.

The court heard that the abuse came to light when the victim, now aged 17, told a social worker in February 2018 that she had been touched inappropriately by the man, whom she considered to be her uncle, over a three-year period.

The girl was a frequent visitor at the man's house, particularly during weekends and holidays, and would often sleep over.

The court heard the first incident involved the man touching the girl inappropriately at the front door of his home. The victim told gardaí that the abuse occurred frequently and included vaginal, oral and anal rapes and sexual assaults.

On one occasion, the man raped the girl while she was tied to the bed. He then held a knife to her throat, telling her he would hurt her if she told anyone. On occasion, the man would get one of his daughters to call the victim and tell her he was looking for her. The final incident of anal rape took place in 2017, when the girl was aged 11.

Imposing sentence on Tuesday Ms Justice Karen O'Connor said this case involved the “ongoing serious abuse of a young child” over a prolonged period of time.

She said there had been a breach of trust as the victim should have been protected, but was instead subjected to abuse while visiting the man's home.

Ms Justice O'Connor handed the man a sentence of 11 years in relation to the rape charges, backdated to the date he entered custody following the end of the trial.

She further imposed concurrent sentences of nine years and seven months in respect of the counts of anal rape and oral rape and four years and 10 months for the sexual assault counts.

Ms Justice O'Connor also ordered a two-year period of supervision on the man post-release.

An investigating garda told Gerardine Small SC, prosecuting, that the man was arrested in January 2019 and interviewed three times. While he denied any wrongdoing, he accepted the victim was often at his home.

The man has six previous convictions, including road traffic offences. The investigating garda agreed with defence counsel that the man's previous convictions were all at the District Court.

In the victim impact statement which was read to the court by counsel, the victim said she was a girl who loved playing with dolls and singing before the abuse. She said she “loved” going to the man's house and staying with his family, describing it as her “favourite thing to do”.

She said once the abuse started, the man became “more aggressive and sneaky in how he would touch me”. In the statement, she said she felt “numb” and “frozen” during the abuse.

“I thought he loved me, but I was wrong. I was just an object to him”, she said.

She said she “thought it was normal” and only realised later what had happened was wrong.

The girl said the man had taken her childhood and she would never get it back. She said she wished she could be a normal teenager, but now “hates men and my body” and suffers from flashbacks and nightmares.

“I know I'm safe and away from you, but you are still in my head making me feel guilty,” she said, adding that she was a survivor and going to take her life back and “not let you take another day away from me.”

Defence counsel said his client accepts the court process and had previously lived a “relatively unblemished life”. The man has a good work history and has also carried out voluntary work.

Counsel asked the court to consider a psychological report and letters from the man's partner and children. He asked the court for as much leniency as possible for his client.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions placed the offending in the more serious category and suggested a headline sentence of between 10 and 15 years due to the victim's age when the abuse started, its frequency, the use of the knife on one occasion and the man's position of trust as an adult relative.

Ms Justice O'Connor said other aggravating factors included the age disparity between the man and the victim, the different types of offences and the fact the man was aggressive during some acts.

She said the impact of the offending on the victim was an aggravating feature and that the man was aware of her family background.

Ms Justice O'Connor said she had considered the testimonials, the contents of a psychological report and the fact he is doing well in custody. She noted that the “most significant” form of mitigation was not available to the defendant as he did not enter a guilty plea as was his right.

She noted that the man has previous convictions, but they are not for sexual offences. She said she took into account the contents of a psychological report, which stated the man had a number of traumatic experiences when younger.