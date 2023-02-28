Wexford man jailed for his role in theft of resident at Ozanam House hostel

The third of three men staying at the Ozanam House hostel who assaulted and stole from a fellow resident was sentenced to a year in jail at Wexford Circuit Court.

Brought before Judge James McCourt was 41-year-old Darren Ryan.

His address was given as 54 William Street, Wexford, but on June 16, 2020 he was living in the hostel.

With two other men he went into the room where Dean Monaghan was staying.

Garda John Keating told the court that CCTV showed that the trio were inside the room for nine minutes.

Shortly afterwards Monaghan arrived at the garda station with a cut on his neck.

He reported that he had been assaulted and that the intruders had taken his phone, a packet of Benson & Hedges cigarettes and €40 in cash.

The other two were sentenced on previous occasions and now it was Ryan’s turn.

“Your victim was slashed and robbed,” the judge reminded the defendant before handing down an 18-month prison sentence.

The closing six months were suspended once the defendant agreed to follow the directions of probation staff and to stay sober.

The sentence runs from the date in October when Ryan was taken into custody.