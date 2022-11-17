Wexford man jailed for his role in ‘appalling’ aggravated burglary

A 25-year-old man who submitted a Taghmon neighbour to a frightening ordeal in his own home was jailed for aggravated burglary at Wexford Circuit Court.

Conor Hogan of 20 Castle Court, Taghmon, admitted entering the apartment of Stephen Quigley on the night of October 4/5 in 2018.

He was with another man when he made his way in through the unlocked door of the flat on Taghmon’s Ross Road.

By the time the householder came home from the pub, Hogan and his companion had armed themselves with two knives they found in the apartment.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Brien told how Quigley was kicked and boxed around the head.

He was also threatened with the knives, forced to put his hand on a table while they stabbed the table surface around his fingers.

A man aged close to 60 and considerably older than the intruders, he could only sit defenceless while this was going on.

His uninvited guests also fired a vase at his Opel Astra van which was parked outside causing considerable damage to the vehicle.

A victim impact report read out by the detective revealed that Quigley, a panel beater, had not worked since the incident.

He suffered depression and nightmares in the wake of the attack.

It appeared that the excuse for the mistreatment was an argument of some sort between him and the second intruder’s sister.

Among Hogan’s 20 previous convictions were counts of burglary and assault causing harm.

The court heard from defending barrister Brian Mulvany that the defendant was an early school leaver whose behaviour was affected by drink and drugs.

His mother was present for the hearing.

She listened while Judge James McCourt noted that her son had invaded the private dwelling of another person.

This appeared to be a premeditated act in which a severe beating was dished out in an appalling attack.

A three year prison sentence was recorded, to run from March 1 when he was first taken into custody.

The final year of the three was suspended with the condition that Hogan must stay far away from Stephen Quigley.