Wexford man jailed for assaulting two gardai during drug raid of town apartment

A drug search at an apartment in Wexford Town led to a five month jail sentence being imposed on Darren Ryan.

However, the prosecution heard in the Circuit Court was not taken against Ryan as occupant of the flat.

His address appeared in court paper work as 54 William Street while the search was conducted at Lower Abbey Street.

The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting two of the gardaí who arrived at the address in question on August 11, 2020.

Detective Garda Trevor Buckley told how he obtained a search warrant from peace commissioner Ciaran Newport.

He recalled then going to Abbey Street, along with colleagues Stephen Burke and Mark Whitty.

They called to the home there of Lisa Murphy (also known as Lisa Lane) and the witness noticed Darren Ryan being outside.

Evidence was given that the defendant followed the officers into Ms Murphy’s home.

He demanded to see the warrant, shouting and roaring until he was ordered to desist or leave.

Garda Buckley described the accused becoming volatile.

When he clenched his fists, a decision was taken to restrain him by putting him on to a nearby couch.

The court was given testimony of how he then kicked out, striking Detective Garda Burke high on the thigh.

Garda Buckley received a kick on the arm.

After being given a warning, Ryan was eventually brought under control once Garda Burke delivered a blow of his extendable baton to the struggling man’s leg.

He was then put in handcuffs and conveyed under arrest to Wexford garda station while the search continued in his absence.

The matter was previously heard in the District Court where two consecutive jail sentences of five months each were imposed.

During the appeal hearing before Judge Alice Doyle, Ryan disputed the account presented by the prosecution.

The Circuit Court also learned that he has five children, all resident in Cork.

A man with a record of four previous convictions for assault, he stated that he came from a violent household and, as a child he spent years in foster care.

The judge found the facts of the case proven and ruled that the two five month prison sentences should remain on the record.

However, she decided that they should be served concurrently before he was led away to begin his stint in custody.