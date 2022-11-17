Wexford man gets suspended sentence after biting his victim in the ear during assault

The Circuit Court was also told that the injured party had since made a full recovery from the damage inflicted to his ear.

A man who resorted to biting his protagonist during a fight in Davidstown was ordered to stay away in future from the injured party.

Accused Jamie Buckley (24) from 7 Cloney Park, Davidstown pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Michael Ryan.

The offence occurred at Cloney Park and the matter was investigated by Garda John O’Shea.

The garda accepted that 46-year-old Ryan struck the defendant with a spirit level on the same occasion.

The Circuit Court was also told that the injured party had since made a full recovery from the damage inflicted to his ear.

Judge James McCourt handed down the conviction for assault, with a one year prison sentence suspended in full.

The defendant was also warned to stay away from Ryan.

No order for compensation was recorded.