Wexford man gets 80 hours community service for motoring offences

A Wexford man has been given the chance to avoid prison by completing 80 hours community service for a range of motoring offences. Kevin O’Leary (37) with addresses listed at The Main House, Mayglass, Ballycogley and 17 Brendan Corish Gardens, Wexford, was charged with driving without insurance and failing to produce a valid insurance cert to gardaí after being stopped on April 6, 2019.

Following on from this, he was further charged with driving under the influence, unauthorised taking of a mechanically propelled vehicle and driving without a licence or insurance at Bridgetown on July 18, 2020.

Finally, O’Leary was charged again with driving without a licence or insurance at Drinagh on January 24 of last year.

Having previously adjourned the case to establish the defendant’s suitability for community service, Judge John Cheatle followed this by handing him 80 hours community service, a €500 fine and a further six year driving ban.