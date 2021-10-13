Wexford man followed woman home and exposed himself to her

A man who followed a woman home, blocked her from getting into her house, and then exposed his penis to her has been given a three-month suspended sentence at Wexford District Court. Brian Hurley (31) with an address of 7 Gulbar Road, Maudlintown, was arrested on a warrant and brought before the court on charges which related to August 4, 2019. The court heard that on the evening in question a woman was walking home when Mr Hurley and another male followed her to her house. When she reached the front door Mr Hurley, who was drunk, blocked the entrance and exposed himself to the woman.

The woman told Mr Hurley to leave her alone but he continued to expose himself and prevent her from entering the house. Eventually she managed to get inside but Mr Hurley remained on the premises until a friend of the victim arrived and they both left to go the friend’s house. Mr Hurley had 15 previous convictions, including one for burglary, and was pleading guilty to all charges. His defence solicitor said, “Mr Hurley has offered his sincere apologies and is deeply ashamed of his actions. He was highly intoxicated on the night and can offer no explanation apart from losing control.”

Pointing to Mr Hurley who was sat in the dock, his solicitor said, “You can see even now he’s hanging his head in shame. There’s nothing of this nature in his past history. He has put together a sum of €500 out of remorse for the victim from his very meagre income. He has drug and alcohol issues which have been addressed to a degree. This has been weighing heavily on him for a while, although that is not to diminish the impact on the victim who hasn’t submitted a victim impact statement.”

Judge John Cheatle ordered Mr Hurley to pay the €500 in compensation and sentenced him to three months in prison suspended for 12 months, saying “this is a scary enough incident for a woman to encounter.”