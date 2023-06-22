Wexford man flies into violent rage after neighbour responded to text with an emoji

Judge remarked that he had never before had a case where a crime was provoked by an emoji

The defendant from 18 Hantoon Road, Maudlintown, Wexford pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to David Kenny. And Judge James McCourt decided to spare him jail after hearing that Cullen and Kenny were now back on good terms.

The incident which led to the prosecution happened on January 27 last year, Garda Denise McGrath confirmed. She told how injured party Kenny was resting on the sofa in his sitting room at 44 Hantoon Road that day.

At around 5 p.m. Cullen burst in and began hitting him around the head with fist clenched. The result was a face tender and sore for Kenny, with blood coming from a cut around his right eyebrow.

The accused was arrested the following morning and told gardaí “I hit two quick ones and left”. The judge was assured that the two protagonists had “kissed and made up” as he put it.

The court learned that the man on the couch was partner of the defendant’s half-sister Lisa Gabbett.

The dispute arose over a loan of money, believed to be a sum of €800, made by Cullen to Kenny. The creditor was looking for his money back and he sent a text about the matter to his neighbour. The response was an emoji that caused him to react with the violence described.

The judge remarked that he had never before had a case where a crime was provoked by an emoji. He was not impressed that the accused had invaded someone’s house to assault someone.

However, he was happy that Kenny appeared to have recovered from his injuries. The court was told that Cullen was a hard worker and that he had no previous convictions.

A six month prison sentence was recorded but the term was suspended in full once he agreed to be bound to the peace.