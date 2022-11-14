Wexford man ‘deeply ashamed’ following assault on his partner’s ex lover

A 36-year-old man who assaulted his partner’s former lover was deeply ashamed of his conduct, the Circuit Court was told.

Alan Benson from 28 Talbot Green, Wexford, admitted assault harming Ronan Lambert.

Garda Robert Nolan recalled how Lambert arrived in the station to report being attacked on Waterloo Road one night in October of last year.

He explained how he was walking home when he noticed the defendant and Grainne Hendricks.

He then found himself punched to the back of the head, with more punches following.

The injured party sustained severe bruising around his head, with two sore eyes and injured ribs, but he suffered no fractures.

The garda described the initial blow as a sucker punch that appeared to be unprovoked.

Lambert (43), a worker in hospitality, was out of work for a week in the wake of the assault.

It turned out that he had an affair three years previously with Ms Hendricks.

On the night in question, the defendant had consumed at least ten pints, his barrister Jordan Fletcher told the court.

Such misconduct will never happen again, Mr Fletcher assured Judge James McCourt.

Counsel added that €3,000 was available from his client to offer as compensation.

The judge responded that Benson should hand over a sum of €1,000.

On that understanding, a one-year prison sentence imposed with the assault conviction was suspended in full.