Wexford man charged with the inhuman destruction of an animal in the wake of horrific dog attack is refused bail

Niall Byrne is charged with two counts of threatening to kill

Bail was refused in the case of a man prosecuted on two counts of threatening to kill in the wake of an attack by a pit bull terrier on a boy in Enniscorthy which drew national attention.

Niall Byrne (27) of 19 Forgelands, Enniscorthy was brought before the Circuit Court charged with inhumane destruction of an animal.

He stood further accused of making threats to kill in November of 2022, against the father of his girlfriend and against a neighbour.

Garda Keith Arnold asserted to Judge James McCourt that the accused man was a flight risk.

Barrister Nicholas Reville responded that his client had nowhere to go adding he was estranged from his family. He also said if his client was late signing on with gardaí, then every garda in Wexford would know about it. He pointed out Byrne had surrendered his passport and was willing to abide by any conditions that might be imposed.

The judge acknowledged that Byrne had handed over his passport but was concerned that the accused man could be on a ferry out of Rosslare or Dublin and be gone out of the country.

In opposing Byrne's bail application, Garda Arnold alleged that Byrne had threatened to burn down the house of Francis Miller, the father of Byrne’s girlfriend Karen Miller, and to kill him.

Garda Arnold said that the body of the dog believed to have injured the boy was handed over to the authorities by Ms Miller in the wake of the attack.

He said a post mortem examination by a vet showed that it had suffered blunt force trauma and would have been in considerable pain. The court heard that before it died, the pit bull was seen with a hole in its head.

The garda said he feared Byrne would commit violent offences and intimidate witnesses if released.

Evidence was taken by the court from Francis Miller who said he feared for his safety and the safety of his family if Byrne were at large.

Bail was refused.

The court also turned down an application for a change of bail conditions from Byrne's girlfriend Karen Miller.

She was previously allowed her liberty with the condition that she must reside at 23 Emmet Place in Carnew.

However, she looked to move to an address in Pairc Mhuire in Ferns while awaiting trial charged with endangerment.

The application was opposed by Garda Keith Arnold who described the Ferns address as not acceptable.

He was concerned that the house in Pairc Mhuire was frequented by people taking drugs.

Barrister Nicholas Reville responded that no drugs had ever been seized there despite repeated garda searches.

Counsel felt that garda objections to the proffered address had not been backed up but Judge McCourt was not persuaded to change the terms Ms Miller's bail.

The existing terms were reasonable, he felt.