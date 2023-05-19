Wexford man (53) was found growing cannabis worth over €23,000 for himself and his wife

A County Wexford man who grew cannabis for himself and his wife is now clear of the drug, Wexford Circuit Court was assured.

Willie Doran (53) from Dungeer, Taghmon, admitted that he cultivated the illicit crop in his polytunnel.

Investigating gardaí arrived at Dungeer on October 20 in 2021. They estimated that the 22 plants they found growing in the tunnel had a potential value of €17,000.

Also seized was €6,200 worth of cannabis which had already been harvested. Once arrested Doran told investigators that he was growing for himself and for his wife.

It emerged that the wife, a US citizen, had a ‘cannabis card’ which allowed her to have the drug for her own use in her home country. The card confers no such concession in Ireland, however.

The prosecution in the case pointed out that scales and a ‘tick list’ were found during the garda search. This suggested that the defendant was dealing in drugs.

Doran’s barrister Jordan Fletcher accepted that his client was supplying two men in their 50s and one in his 60s, all friends of the accused.

Counsel told the court that he began growing cannabis during the Covid lockdown. The operation was low tech, suggested Mr Fletcher, with no use of hydroponics or sophisticated lighting.

Willie Doran, a former fisherman, was described as a self employed businessman with an enterprise preparing gravestones.

Judge James McCourt accepted that the man in the dock had ceased production and that he had no previous convictions. The amount of cannabis was significant, the court noted as a two-and-a-half year sentence was recorded.

As no purpose would be served by sending Doran to prison, this was suspended in full. The judge ordered destruction, not only of the impounded plants, but also of the scales.