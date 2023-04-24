Wexford gardaí deployed armed support unit and trained negotiators during arrest of man convicted of assault

A Garda armed support unit and trained negotiators were called to the Rosslare estate when the appellant was taken into custody.

A Rosslare man who assaulted the son of his elderly neighbours appealed to Wexford Circuit Court against a prison sentence imposed for the attack.

Appellant Paul Dooley from 37 La Rochelle, Rosslare Harbour, admitted striking Patrick Brady on June 21, 2021.

In the wake of the assault, Dooley was detained at the department of psychiatry in University Hospital Waterford for three weeks.

Later sentenced to 16 months in prison by Wexford District Court, he sought to avoid being jailed by bringing his appeal before Judge Alice Doyle.

The events which led to the prosecution were given to the appeal hearing by investigating Garda Robert Aylward.

He told how Brady, from Laurel Grove in Tagoat, arrived on the evening in question at the home of his parents.

Both aged in their 80s, they resided at 36 La Rochelle, next door to the appellant.

When the injured party’s car pulled up, Dooley ran out from Number 37, where he lived with his mother, to kick and box Brady on his way into the house.

He then picked up a rock and said he would put it through Brady’s skull.

He also indicated his intention to kill Brady’s father, who was aged 85 at the time.

When Garda Aylward arrived, he was subjected to insults by the appellant.

Brady was invited to attend the garda station where he made a statement of complaint.

He returned shortly afterwards to the barracks and reported that Dooley had been seen with a knife in his hand.

They found him upstairs in his home and refusing to come out.

It was 11.45 p.m. before the armed unit personnel entered the property and detained him under the Mental Treatment Act.

Giving his evidence to the appeal hearing, Garda Aylward was concerned that relations between the two families involved continued to be very poor.

Judge Doyle said she needed a psychiatric report to help her decide the case, adjourning the matter to allow Paul Dooley arrange to meet a psychiatrist.