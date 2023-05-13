Wexford GAA manager jailed for assault – ‘Referees need to be protected from this kind of thuggery’

The manager of a junior football team who attacked a referee from behind was sent to jail for six months after pleading guilty to assault causing harm.

Wexford Circuit Court was shown startling video footage of 34-year-old Glen McManus flooring referee Michael Lanigan at the end of a championship match.

“People must understand that voluntary referees and their assistants need to be protected from this kind of thuggery,” declared Judge James McCourt after watching the footage.

The judge then matched his words with action by handing down an 18 month sentence, with the final 12 months suspended.

An offer of €2,500 compensation for referee, who was left with a neck injury, was accepted by the court but the money did not buy the defendant his freedom.

The case against McManus from 139 Cluain Dara, Clonard, Wexford dated back to last September when he was manager of the St Joseph's team.

The home fixture against Lady's Island resulted in a one point loss which relegated his side from Junior A to Junior B.

His response at the final whistle was to launch himself from behind at 54-year-old referee Lanigan.

Appearing in court, the defendant pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the official.

He also admitted common assault on match umpire Edward Harding who stepped in to protect the stricken Lanigan.

The defendant, a self-employed block layer, was handed a ban by the GAA in the wake of the incident.

St Joseph's took disciplinary action against the manager, excluding him from all involvement in the club for two years.

The matter also came to the attention of the Gardaí, leading to the prosecution finalised by Judge McCourt. The court hearing was told that the officer who attended the scene talked to the stricken referee.

Lanigan said that he had been struck to the back of his head and neck with force. He was offered the services of an ambulance but opted to go to Wexford General independently.

He found walking painful and reckoned that he had been rendered semi-conscious by his attacker. The assault caused him to miss four weeks work as the pain continued.

He was treated with painkillers and anti-inflammatories for what was described to the judge as a whiplash style injury.

Lanigan also experienced emotional distress and he did not referee again until March of this year when he made himself available to take charge of women's fixtures.

The video footage showed McManus in his blue bainisteoir bib approaching the injured party from behind and sending him to the ground. While the ref lay on the grass, the accused continued to flail about violently.

However, he did not make substantial contact with Lanigan's brother-in-law Edward Harding who stepped in to protect the victim.

Glen McManus was quickly identified at the time as the culprit. Quizzed by gardaí, he admitted assaulting Lanigan and pushing Harding. The defendant was represented at the sentencing hearing by barrister Jordan Fletcher.

He confirmed that his client is no longer manager of the football team and is no longer involved St Joseph's in any capacity. A sum of €3,000 was in court, €500 for Harding and the rest for Lanigan in recognition of earnings lost as a result of his injury.

Counsel confirmed that the defendant is self-employed with one employee.

A man with no previous convictions, the GAA was McManus’s life, suggested Mr Fletcher, until the moment when he let himself and his team down by attacking a match official.

At the time of the fateful game he was under work and family pressure: “It all boiled over,” concluded the barrister who felt that what happened was completely out of character.

Among those present as the defendant was sent to prison were his partner Sinead Griffiths and his father.

Ms Griffiths left the courtroom in tears after it was confirmed that her partner would not be coming home.

In delivering his decision, Judge McCourt summed up what occurred as an attack from behind on an innocent man.

As manager, McManus was expected to lead by example but the moment of madness seen on the video was not leading by example.

The court acknowledged that apologies had been offered.

It was accepted that the accused was an otherwise law abiding, hardworking, tax paying member of society.

But his actions on the field of play merited a jail sentence and, despite his previously clean record, it was not appropriate to suspend the full term.