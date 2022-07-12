Wexford farmer turned to cannabis cultivation due to financial woes

A 55-year-old farmer who turned to cannabis cultivation when he hit financial trouble was spared jail by Judge James McCourt.

The case of Mark Laffan of Monmore, Crossabeg was dealt with during a sentencing hearing at Wexford District Court.

The accused man pleaded guilty to growing the illegal crop in an old dwelling that had been converted into a shed.

When gardaí arrived at his farmyard with a search warrant on the morning of November 9 in 2017 he unlocked the building.

Officers found 136 plants inside with a notional potential value of more than €38,000.

The operation was fitted with lighting, watering and fertiliser facilities.

Detective Garda Leonard Casey reckoned that, though Laffan owned the property, the expertise was provided by another individual.

The prosecution believed that the grow-house had been in production for three years and that it was capable of producing two crops per year.

The court was told that the accused turned to crime as a result of debts incurred after his plastering business was a casualty of recession.

However, the detective reckoned that Laffan did not benefit at all from the illicit enterprise.

He was taken advantage of by others, the judge was informed.

It was revealed that the defendant was suffering from depression and that his marriage had broken down.

Among those in the courtroom for the hearing to show their support were his three sisters.

He had no previous convictions and Garda Casey was firmly convinced that he would never come before the courts again.

Judge McCourt accepted that Laffan was remorseful and that he had derived no benefit from his offending.

It appeared that he was decent, honest man who got into bother.

A 12 month sentence was recorded but suspended in full once he agreed to be bound to the peace for two years.