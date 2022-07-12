Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 22°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wexford farmer turned to cannabis cultivation due to financial woes

Wexford Courthouse. Expand

Close

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

wexfordpeople

A 55-year-old farmer who turned to cannabis cultivation when he hit financial trouble was spared jail by Judge James McCourt.

The case of Mark Laffan of Monmore, Crossabeg was dealt with during a sentencing hearing at Wexford District Court.

Privacy