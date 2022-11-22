Wexford

Wexford crane driver loses appeal against driving ban

Father of four John Nash will be off the road from January 1 for four years after the Circuit Court affirmed a disqualification imposed for a motor insurance offence.

The 37-year-old appellant, with an address at 125 Mount Prospect, Clonard, Wexford, was caught speeding on April 15 last year near Gorey.

A crane worker by profession, he earned €400 to €450 weekly, a Circuit Court appeal hearing was informed.

Judge Alice Doyle agreed that, in the light of previous convictions for similar offences, she had no scope to reduce the mandatory four-year ban.

However, she agreed to postpone the disqualification until the start of 2023 and she also reduced the fine from €400 down to €50.

