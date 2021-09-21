Wexford burglar who stole copper cylinder from pub had over 200 previous convictions to his name

A 39-year-old with more than 200 previous convictions against his name pleaded guilty at the Circuit Court to a couple of burglaries at a Wexford pub.

Paddy Connors from 2 Rose Cottage, Sinnottstown Lane, Drinagh, also admitted criminal damage while stealing copper piping from a flat complex in Commercial Quay.

The defendant came to the notice of a garda who spotted him at King Street in the town on June 9 carrying a copper cylinder.

This matched a cylinder which had been stolen from the Foggy Dew in South Main Street the previous day.

The property was identified as his by pub owner Michael McDonald.

The place was undergoing refurbishment in the wake of a fire and he reported two break-ins, the first on June 3 and the second on June 8.

Among other items which went missing, never to be recovered, were tools, beer taps, a ladder, a stereo, 3-phase electricity cable and crates of beer.

The same culprit was identified as the man seen clambering around the roof of the apartments at 12-14 Commercial Quay on April 21.

One of the tenants took video phone footage of the intruder.

The matter was reported to the gardaí after council carpenter Darragh Hayes and his plumber colleague Jason Swords were called by a flat holder who had no water supply.

The copper belonged to the county council and it was valued at €200 while the damage caused was put at €500.

The court was assured that no water leaked into any of the accommodation in the apartment block as a result of this offence.

The record of Paddy, otherwise Patrick, Connors showed 18 counts of burglary among a total of 213 previous convictions.

The defendant, who was brought to the hearing before Judge James McCourt by prison officer escort from Cloverhill, threw himself on the mercy of the court.

He told the judge that he had been assisted in dealing with his drug problems by the Cornmarket Project and he offered an apology for his actions.

His wife was present as the father of two revealed that he was 14 years married.

He said he wanted to be a father that his son could look up to and that he wished to turn his life around.

However, with reference to the past convictions, he accepted that his CV was not good.

Judge McCourt offered no promise that Connors will escape a prison sentence but decided to adjourn the matter until November to allow preparation of a probation report.