Two men found with guns in Gorey are handed down lengthy jail sentences

Lengthy jail terms were handed down to two of the three men found with guns in Gorey in the early hours of March 15 in 2018.

Before Wexford Circuit Court for sentencing were Dubliners Gerard Byrne (32) and Leon Sharlott (32).

Byrne was arrested on the spot at a temporary council yard in Millands as a large force of gardaí arrived to seize the firearm and matching ammunition.

Sharlott legged it across field with another man and he was not arrested until two months later.

Byrne from 18 Spencer Dock, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to possession of one semi-automatic pistol and one revolver along with the ammunition.

Sharlott, with an address at 58 Compass Court North, Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 1, was found guilty of identical offences after a lengthy trial by judge and jury.

Byrne, who has a conviction for a similar offence on his record, received a seven and a half year prison term.

Sharlott was handed a seven year sentence.

In both cases, Judge James McCourt decided to suspend the final year of imprisonment.

The court was reminded by Detective Garda Tomás O’Leary of the evidence linking the pair with three vehicles a Volkswagen Golf, a Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan Qashqai.

They were all found stationary in Millands when the gardaí, many of them armed, arrived at the scene.

The guns were discovered in a bag in the Golf.

The Jetta had been fitted with false registration plates after it was stolen in Northern Ireland.

The Qashqai, for which Gerard Byrne had the key, had been taken in Dublin and it too bore false plates.

Byrne had a previous conviction for possession of firearms dating back to 2010 and also a 2006 conviction for robbery.

According to defending barrister Philip Sheehan, this defendant had lived a troubled life.

He was the father of three children, the court was informed, the youngest now being six weeks old.

He came from an inner city area rife with problems, committing serious offences in his teens and early twenties.

Counsel suggested that Byrne fared well while working in construction during a stay in Australia but his visa was not renewed.

After his sentence was pronounced, the defendant hugged his tearful partner and was ushered away by prison officers.

Turning to Leon Sharlott, the court was told that he had a previous conviction for assault causing harm to a taxi driver.

His three year sentence in that instance was suspended on his paying compensation of €20,000 to the injured party.

Barrister Blaise O’Carroll handed in a book of testimonials and described his client as very bright.

He was due to start the final year of his construction studies course at Technical University Dublin.

He enrolled at TUD after committing the crimes which landed him before the court and had achieved excellent results during his first three years.

Father of one Sharlott was also working in the family business installing closed circuit TV systems.

‘In essence a gentleman,’ concluded Mr O’Carroll who stressed the that the offender was remorseful for his actions.

Before being escorted into custody, he was hugged by his brother Anthony Sharlott who accompanied him throughout the trial.

Judge James McCourt noted that the offences were clearly part of a concerted operation which had been meticulously planned.

However, the court did not know what the intent was behind this operation beyond deducing that it was ‘something of a criminal nature’.

The presence of cans of petrol in two of the cars found at Millands clearly indicated that these vehicles were to be disposed of by fire.

Though the guns were not loaded and not brandished at anyone, they were both in good condition and the correct ammunition was to hand.

An order for destruction of the firearms was issued.

A co-accused was sentenced in April.