Suspended sentence for young New Ross burglar who was living a ‘chaotic’ life

The background homelessness and drug addiction of a 22-year-old burglar from New Ross were aired in the Circuit Court.

The address of accused Jack O’Connor was given in court paperwork as Rochestown House, Rochestown, New Ross.

However, the defending barrister stated that his client was without regular accommodation at the time of the offences being considered.

Guilty pleas were entered in response to charges of burglar, criminal damage and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

The vehicle in question belonged to a man called Kehoe who lived in an apartment at Augustine Priory.

He made contact with the barracks in June of 2018 to report that his flat had been broken into and that his car had been taken.

Gardaí on patrol in the town spotted it parked up and kept it under observation until three males appeared.

One of the three was O’Connor who turned out to have the ignition key and a €50 note in his pocket.

He admitted promptly that he had taken the vehicle without permission.

He came to the attention of the gardaí once more in February of the following year.

This time it was the landlord of O’Grady’s pub in Goffsbridge who rang in.

He explained that a window had been smashed in a Volkswagen Amarok people carrier parked at the premises.

The defendant was discovered in an intoxicated condition nearby.

He said that he was homeless, adding that he had set out that day to smoke ‘gear and crack’.

Garda Bob Byrne agreed with counsel that the arrested man was homeless at the time, with a severe drug problem, living a chaotic life.

Also called to give evidence was Garda Conor Walsh who said he had known O’Connor since 2017 and reckoned that all his problems stemmed from drug abuse.

The accused had been known to stay in tents around New Ross at times.

However, he appeared to be in better condition now ‘there has been a real change.’

Barrister John O’Kelly traced much of this change back to the fact that the accused was taken in by the mother of a school friend.

He had been living with the family since November, Mr O’Kelly revealed, staying in the house five miles outside the town of New Ross.

O’Connor had also taken on a job, working unsocial hours in a laundry.

This was confirmed by mother of seven Mairead St Leger who confirmed that she was happy to have him in her home as long as he behaved himself.

The rules of the house laid required him not to drink or take drugs and she said he had never let her down, describing him as a lovely chap.

The judge set a two year jail sentence but this was suspended with the condition that O’Connor continues to reside with Ms St Leger.