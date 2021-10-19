Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Suspended sentence for Gorey motorist who drove car at his neighbour

Man had earlier chased same neighbour with a wheel brace

Although the judge ordered the 45-year-old to serve half the sentence in custody and half on licence, with time spent on remand, he will be freed in less than two weeks Expand

Close

Although the judge ordered the 45-year-old to serve half the sentence in custody and half on licence, with time spent on remand, he will be freed in less than two weeks

Although the judge ordered the 45-year-old to serve half the sentence in custody and half on licence, with time spent on remand, he will be freed in less than two weeks

Although the judge ordered the 45-year-old to serve half the sentence in custody and half on licence, with time spent on remand, he will be freed in less than two weeks

goreyguardian

A 45-year-old Gorey man who brandished a wheel brace at a neighbour and then drove his car at the other individual appeared at Wexford Circuit Court.

Damian Fox from 122 Meadowgate, Gorey, pleaded guilty to ‘production of an article’ and dangerous driving near his home on December 9 back in 2019.

Investigating Garda Ronan Swan told the judge that the offences occurred when the neighbour, a man called Ross Gregan, was walking home.

Privacy