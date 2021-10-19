Suspended sentence for Gorey motorist who drove car at his neighbour

A 45-year-old Gorey man who brandished a wheel brace at a neighbour and then drove his car at the other individual appeared at Wexford Circuit Court.

Damian Fox from 122 Meadowgate, Gorey, pleaded guilty to ‘production of an article’ and dangerous driving near his home on December 9 back in 2019.

Investigating Garda Ronan Swan told the judge that the offences occurred when the neighbour, a man called Ross Gregan, was walking home.

A white Hyundai Santa Fé driven by Fox came up to him and an argument broke out between the pair.

The car stopped and Gregan found himself chased around the vehicle by the defendant, who was wielding the wheel brace.

Gregan went into his house in order to collect something with which to defend himself and emerged with what was variously described as a gardening tool or a golf club.

Fox then drove the Hyundai at him, partially mounting the kerb as he did so.

According to the defending counsel, the pedestrian made an attempt to strike the car with the tool/club, leaving a mark on the windscreen.

The barrister also suggested that there had been an incident earlier in the day involving Gregan and the wife of the accused, though no report was made to gardaí of any such occurrence.

The accused was described as a cancer survivor and a father of four, who had some work as a driver up to 2013 but who was now drawing disability payments.

A series of previous convictions was drawn to the attention of the court by Garda Swan, a list which included counts of assault, drug dealing and burglary.

Judge James McCourt felt that ordering a probation report would only prolong the agony, as he put it.

Instead, he moved to record the two convictions and he pointed out to the offender that it was not appropriate for the defendant to lose his temper and then run amok in the manner outlined.

A six-month jail sentence was recorded and then suspended, while Fox was also banned from driving for two years.