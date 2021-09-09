Suspended sentence for Courtown man who struck victim ‘like a coward’

A one-punch assault by a Courtown resident of a man he did not know resulted in a three-year prison sentence being handed down at Wexford Circuit Court.

But the previous good record of Jamie Watters (29) from 16 Etchingham Heights helped persuade Judge James McCourt to suspend the term in full.

The case followed an incident at a bus stop in Gorey in the early hours of the morning on August 17, 2018.

The court learned that teacher Andrew Keating was at the bus stop outside Boyle Sports shortly after 1 a.m. waiting to be taken home to Arklow.

He exchanged words with another man about what had happened earlier that evening in a nearby nightclub.

While this was going on, the defendant arrived unseen by the injured party and struck him to the side of the head.

The result was a double fracture of the jaw and Mr Keating was knocked unconscious as his head struck a wall and he fell to the ground.

Watters helped to prop his victim up on an ESB box before leaving the scene.

Gardaí arrived soon afterwards and raised the alarm, ensuring that the casualty was taken to hospital.

The assault was captured on the municipal CCTV system but the perpetrator was not immediately identified.

Sergeant Stephen Ennis told the court that it was July 2019, almost a year afterwards, before he first spoke to Watters about the matter.

The accused accepted that he was the person shown on the security camera footage blindsiding the Arklow visitor.

It was clear from the CCTV images that he was intoxicated on the night in question.

Keating required the insertion of a metal plate to keep his jaw in place.

He attended the sentencing hearing but did not take the stand, allowing the sergeant to read out his victim impact statement.

The statement recalled the excruciating pain he felt after the punch landed.

His head bounced off concrete and he had blood in his mouth as a result of an attack he described as unprovoked and savage.

He had no apparent brain damage but the pain was so intense that paramedics administered morphine.

He was transferred from Wexford General to the Mater Hospital in Dublin where he experienced nine traumatic days.

His jaw was wired shut for two weeks, during which time he was obliged to take a liquid diet. He was unable to work for four months and he was left with a continuing loss of feeling in his lower jaw.

Mr Keating reported that he had not taken public transport or gone to a nightclub since the night he was attacked.

He had suffered from depression and the relationship with his girlfriend had been affected as he found it hard to relax.

‘He hit me like a coward,’ the statement concluded.

The judge learned that father of two Jamie Watters had suffered with mental health difficulties since the break up a relationship in 2011.

He had started abusing drink and his barrister Gerard Kennedy reported that his client had no memory of the events which landed him before the court.

He was in full-time employment and was committed to dealing with his drug issues, counsel stressed.

He was now in a stable relationship and had a new child, now five months old.

Judge McCourt pointed out that Keating had no chance to defend himself against the blow that knocked him out.

It was clear that the assault took him 100 per cent by surprise and that it was unprovoked.

Compensation of €4,000 had been offered by the accused but this sum was far short of what would have been awarded in a civil case.

On the other hand, it was noted that Watters was not a career criminal and that he was taking steps to address his mental health issues.

The three-year sentence was suspended with the condition that Watters will not drink or take drugs and that he will have no contact whatsoever with his victim.

‘You will be on a strict leash,’ warned the judge.