Suspended sentence for Camolin man who sold drugs in Tesco car park

A Camolin man who sold drugs at Tesco car park in Gorey has been given a six month suspended jail sentence.

Darragh Browne of Newbridge, Camolin, is charged with possession of drugs and possession for sale or supply at Tesco car park on February 19, 2019.

Sgt Victor Isdell said Byrne has 13 previous convictions.

Solicitor Yvonne Dunne said her client was pleading guilty to the charges.

Ms Dunne said Byrne entered Tiglinn rehabilitation centre aged 18 and a transition house afterwards.

“I don’t know of many 18-year-olds who would do that. She said Byrne had his wake up call, adding that his girlfriend is pregnant.

"He is working and is on a good income.”

Judge John Cheatle said: “That is all very positive,” handing down a six month jail sentence, to be suspended for a year.