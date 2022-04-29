‘Successful businessman’ fled scene after jumping out of moving car which he was uninsured to drive

A motoring case was adjourned for a probation report to be compiled when it went before Judge John Cheatle at last week’s sitting of Gorey District Court.

Ricky Fox, 10 Andy Doyle Close, Enniscorthy, appeared before the court charged with having no insurance or licence at Friary Hill, Enniscorthy, on February 24, last. He was also charged with dangerous driving at Mill Yard Lane, on the same date.

Detective Gada Paul Hayes gave evidence in the case and told the judge that on the date mentioned, at Rafter Street, he observed a car driving at speed. The vehicle travelled onto Court Street and Friary Hill before heading onto Mill Park Road.

The court also heard the vehicle was observed not stopping at a road sign.

Det Gda Hayes said the car began to slow at Mill Yard Lane and he drove up behind it and observed the defendant jumping from the vehicle.

The car continued on and eventually came to a stop after hitting a wall at G&H Letts, at the bottom of Friary Hill.

“He fled the scene on foot and the following day made contact with me,” said Det Gda Hayes.

The court heard the defendant has previous convictions and had no insurance for the vehicle he was driving that day. The accused’s solicitor told the judge her client has a business in Enniscorthy and in New Ross.

The court heard he had driven that day to check on the shop in Enniscorthy. “When he saw the gardaí he panicked,” said the solicitor.

“He has two children and is very involved in training a local sports team,” she added.

“He is a very successful businessman and had 10 employees.”

The solicitor said the defendant was suffering from depression at the time but has since made contact with his GP and was on medication. He made contact with Gda Hayes the following day and I would ask that community service be considered,” said the solicitor.

Judge Cheatle then said he was going to put the matter back for a probation report to be compiled.

He then remanded the defendant on continuing bail until June 15, for a community service report to be compiled.

The judge said that if the accused is deemed suitable he will impose 100 hours community service in lieu of four months in prison and that a fine of €500 will also be imposed.

A driving ban will also be imposed on that date.

“I will finalise it all in June,” said the judge.