Sergeant seeks better system at court to avoid wasting garda resources

A sergeant highlighted the waste of garda resources by having officers attend court when there is no need for them to be there.

Sgt Victor Isdell raised the issue with Judge John Cheatle at Gorey District Court during a minor case involving the non display of an insurance disc.

Sgt Isdell said solicitors are looking for a note of cases involving minor matters when the documents and summonses provide all the information that is needed.

He said a situation arises if a garda isn’t in court when a case is called, meaning they often have to attend court multiple times.

“For summary matters, if a precis is requested the guards can provide it on the day. That would save them coming back a second time.”

“That is not unreasonable,” Judge John Cheatle said.

Solicitor John O’Donovan jokingly said: “I would object to that.”

“You would,” Judge Cheatle said with a smile.

Sgt Isdell said a practice has emerged that if a defendant attends court and a garda witness isn’t present, the case is usually struck out.

“The difficulty is they are working 12-hour shifts, four days a week often and they are coming in on their rest day,” he said. “Me and Sgt Raynor are being approached about this.”

He said gardaí can provide a copy of the precis of evidence to solicitors when the case is initially called.

Judge Cheatle said he will review the situation and listen to both sides.

“I’ll take it on a case by case basis.”