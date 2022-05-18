Road traffic case adjourned

A case involving a man charged with committing alleged road traffic offences in Enniscorthy was adjourned to a hearing date when it went before Judge Kevin Staunton at a recent sitting of Gorey District Court.

Keith Byrne, 43 Hunterswood, Sallins, Kildare, is charged with careless driving, having no insurance and failing to produce insurance.

The offences are alleged to have been committed at Weafer Street, Enniscorthy, on October 27, 2019.

Judge Staunton adjourned the case for hearing to July 27.