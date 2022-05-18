Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.3°C Dublin

Road traffic case adjourned

Stock image. Expand

Close

Stock image.

Stock image.

Stock image.

enniscorthyguardian

A case involving a man charged with committing alleged road traffic offences in Enniscorthy was adjourned to a hearing date when it went before Judge Kevin Staunton at a recent sitting of Gorey District Court.

Keith Byrne, 43 Hunterswood, Sallins, Kildare, is charged with careless driving, having no insurance and failing to produce insurance. 

The offences are alleged to have been committed at Weafer Street, Enniscorthy, on October 27, 2019.

Judge Staunton adjourned the case for hearing to July 27.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy