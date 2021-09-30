Red Rock actor avoids conviction for threatening behaviour

Premium
Enniscorthy man told traffic wardens: ‘I know where you live’
Red Rock actor Nicholas O’Donovan (38) has avoided conviction at Wexford District Court having been charged with assault and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.
Mr O’Donovan, who performs under the name Nic Furlong and played the role of Tony Doyle in the crime-drama series, was not present in the court as the details of the case were heard on Tuesday.
On June 26 of last year, Mr O’Donovan, who has an address at 86 Ashbrook, Greenville, Enniscorthy, was illegally parked at Crescent Quay in Wexford when he was approached by two traffic wardens.
The court heard that Mr O’Donovan, who was with another male, became aggressive towards the traffic wardens and began shouting and behaving in an intimidating manner. He then said to the wardens “I know who you are and where you live”, before getting into his vehicle and circling around them several times before leaving the area.
Having been out of work for much of the pandemic, Mr O’Donovan is now on an acting job in Belfast and was unable to attend the hearing. However, his defence counsel, Tim Cummings, read out a statement on his client’s behalf.
“To be honest, I saw red and I’m embarrassed about it,” it read. “I overreacted, I feel bad and I feel stupid about it. I rang and apologised and offered to meet the two wardens for coffee. Anything can be said when you see red. I also contacted the arresting officer to apologise.”
In addition to his statement, Mr O’Donovan had offered to pay the victims €250 each by way of compensation for the incident.
And although he had two previous convictions for minor offences, Mr Cummings said there was “nothing of this nature” in Mr O’Donovan’s previous history.
Judge John Cheatle agreed to let the defendant pay the money by way of compensation and did not convict Mr O’Donovan on the charges.