North End United star Gary Delaney avoids jail as €3,500 in compensation is accepted by assault victim

An offer of €3,500 compensation for the man whose jaw he broke during a cup match helped soccer star Gary Delaney avoid jail.

Wexford Circuit Court was provided with an array of glowing written testimonials attesting to Delaney’s good qualities.

And long-time club manager John Godkin came to the Circuit Court in person to speak highly of North End’s star signing.

After noting all the positive testimony, Judge James McCourt concluded that the assault committed by the North End defender was out of character.

He also took account of the press publicity given to the trial, in which a jury found the defendant guilty of assault causing harm to Conor Maddock.

The result was that a six month prison term imposed at a Circuit Court sentencing hearing was suspended in full.

The hearing was given a reminder of what occurred at North End’s grounds in Belvedere Road, Wexford, in February of 2019.

The occasion was a cup game between the home side and visitors Crossabeg, which was tied at 1-1 in the second half.

The injury occurred after the two players contested an aerial ball, leaving Maddock with concussion.

He was examined by doctors at Wexford General Hospital but returned the next day to his bio-science studies in Dublin.

It then became clear that he was not well and he was found to have sustained the broken jaw.

The jury heard evidence this was the result of a punch thrown by his opponent.

The jaw did not require surgery but was wired shut for a number of weeks while the bone healed.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court, Maddock recalled the agony of the procedure which clamped his mouth shut.

He also told of how he missed important lectures and practicals at DIT, stating that he was left emotionally and physically drained.

He was gaunt after losing weight and was sometimes reduced to tears by the experience as he was unable to communicate with friends or family.

Defending counsel Dylan Redmond handed into court a letter of apology written by his 28-year-old client.

Investigating Garda Mark Cullen accepted that Delaney had no previous convictions and that he was well respected.

Mr Redmond suggested that the former League of Ireland centre half had suffered a significant fall from grace as a result of the publicity accorded to the case.

The barrister pointed out that the trial received front page coverage in the ‘Wexford People’, with a two page spread inside the paper.

This was a form of punishment in itself for someone who was well known and counsel suggested that the court could take this into account.

He confirmed that his client had put aside the sum of €3,500 from savings and by taking on extra shifts as a courier van driver.

It was accepted that a serious injury had been caused but it appeared that Maddock had recovered and no scars were inflicted in the assault.

North End manager John Godkin was called to tell the court how his experience of Gary Delaney was that he had a work ethic second to none and that he was exemplary in his behaviour.

Written testimonials were submitted to suggest that the convicted man was not only a good footballer but also of sound character.

Judge McCourt was aware of the newspaper story and felt he could not ignore the ‘public opprobrium’ visited on Delaney as a result.

The court also noted a testimonial from the manager of the Ireland amateur team Gerry Davis who, like Godkin, found the defendant exemplary.

Further testimonials came from his employer (‘honest and hardworking’), from the principal of St Mary’s primary school where Delaney has coached children (‘kind, patient and enthusiastic’) and from the chairman of Glynn-Barntown GAA (‘well regarded by his team mates’).

The judge concluded that the assault was out of character and not pre-meditated, remarking that it had occurred in the course of a contact sport.

Delaney from Blackhall in Killurin, County Wexford, received a six month sentence, suspended once he agreed to be bound to the peace for a year.

An envelope containing the €3,500 in cash was handed over by defending solicitor Ed King to the injured party’s father who was present for the hearing.

The court learned that Conor Maddock was abroad but that he sent word accepting the money.

Judge McCourt reminded Delaney that, though the sentence was suspended, he now had a criminal conviction recorded against his name.