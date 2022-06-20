Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

North End star avoids jail as €3,500 in compensation is accepted by assault victim

Gary Delaney of North End United. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Gary Delaney of North End United. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Gary Delaney of North End United. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Gary Delaney of North End United. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

wexfordpeople

An offer of €3,500 compensation for the man whose jaw he broke during a cup match helped soccer star Gary Delaney avoid jail.

The Circuit Court was provided with an array of glowing written testimonials attesting to Delaney’s good qualities.

Privacy