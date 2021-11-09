New Ross man who assaulted his partner sentenced to a year in jail

Premium
A New Ross man who assaulted his partner was sent from Wexford Circuit Court facing the prospect of a year in prison.
William Banville (40), with an address at 30 Cluain Fada, New Ross, had already spent a year in custody on remand.
The court was told that Banville punched Shirley Byrne in the bedroom on Sunday, October 4, last year. The single blow left Ms Byrne with her left eye swollen and a gash over her left eyebrow.
After gardaí arrived at the house, however, they found it was the defendant who had greater need of an ambulance.
They discovered him lying on the ground with self-inflicted stab wounds to his stomach.
Garda Edward Kennedy told the court that the injured party was prescribed a drug to help her sleep after the incident and that the wound around her eyebrow required stitches.
Barrister Caroline Latham offered her client’s apology for what occurred.
The court learned that Banville, who comes originally from Clonroche, had been offered bail in the High Court.
However, he was unable to come up immediately with an address where he could stay far enough away from Ms Byrne to satisfy the judge.
The accused, who had been working for a blocklaying company, then opted to remain in Cloverhill Prison where he remained since October of last year.
Ms Latham stated that the defendant struggled with his mental health, especially since the death of a two-year-old daughter in 2014.
Judge James McCourt recorded sentence of two years and six months for assault causing harm. However, Banville was given credit for the year already spent behind bars and the final six months was suspended, leaving 12 months to be served.