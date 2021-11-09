New Ross man who assaulted his partner sentenced to a year in jail

A New Ross man who assaulted his partner was sent from Wexford Circuit Court facing the prospect of a year in prison.

William Banville (40), with an address at 30 Cluain Fada, New Ross, had already spent a year in custody on remand.

The court was told that Banville punched Shirley Byrne in the bedroom on Sunday, October 4, last year. The single blow left Ms Byrne with her left eye swollen and a gash over her left eyebrow.