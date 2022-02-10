New Ross man fined for drinking in modified bar with six others during Level 5 lockdown

A man who was found drinking at a ‘modified bar’ in someone’s shed during Level 5 restrictions has been fined €100 at Wexford District Court.

On February 19, 2021 Garda Nikita Skorzybutpilat received a report of a gathering at 32 Hewittsland New Ross and, upon inspecting the premises, found seven males in a shed which had been modified into a bar, one of whom was Martin Connors (40) of 8 Stephen’s Court, New Ross. Giving evidence at Wexford District Court, Garda Skorzybutpilat said none of the males were socially distanced and none were wearing masks.

“They were drinking alcohol from cans and bottles,” said the garda. “I instructed them to leave and informed them they were in breach of Covid restrictions.

"The defendant was issued with two fixed charge penalty notices both of which went unpaid.

"I didn’t know who was related to who (among the seven males) but they were all living in separate households, they were all issued with fines – at the time restrictions said you had to have a reasonable excuse to leave your house.”

“Has the householder been prosecuted?” asked defence solicitor Eric Furlong.

“All seven were issued with fines,” replied Garda Skorzybutpilat.

“Including the owner of the dwelling? He was in control of the premises, has he been before the court yet?” asked Mr Furlong.

“No, I don’t think so,” replied Garda Skorzybutpilat. “I issued all of them with fines. It was during Level 5 restrictions. All the males were from different addresses, none were in a bubble together.”

The accused had five previous convictions, all traffic related. Judge John Cheatle fined Mr Connors €100 and gave him three months to pay.