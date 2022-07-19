New Ross drug dealer jailed for 18 months

Drug dealer Gary Malone (27) began an 18 month stay in prison after details of his illegal operations were given to the Circuit Court.

Two addresses were given for the offender 4 Newtown, Adamstown, and 50 Willow Park, New Ross.

Both were used as bases for Malone’s activities, as the court heard from Detective Garda Edward Barry.

Officers first called to the house in Adamstown on July 26 in 2019 when they seized €2,100 worth of cannabis and €3,980 in cash.

The following year on April 8, the pattern was repeated, this time at the property in Willow Park.

This time they found €4,100 worth of cannabis and more than €42,000 in cash.

Most of the money was concealed in a waffle box concealed in a freezer.

The detective reckoned that transactions on a tick list added up to €240,000.

Malone pleaded guilty on the double to having the cannabis for sale or supply.

He also acknowledged being in possession of the proceeds of crime.

Defence counsel Dylan Redmond insisted that his client was in the throes of a serious addiction.

Judge James McCourt accepted this and the issue of drug dependence was reflected in the verdict.

The accused man was sentenced to two years in prison.

However, the closing six months were suspended with the condition that he must go straight from jail to residential rehab.

At the conclusion of the hearing, State prosecutor Sinead Gleeson sought to have all of the €46,000 involved confiscated.

However, this application was opposed by Gary Malone’s sister-in-law Jennifer Kelly Malone.

She testified that she had given her brother-in-law €25,000 so that he could buy her a camper van.

She explained that the money came from a High Court settlement arising from a hair loss claim.

Ms Kelly Malone confirmed that she had taken the money from her AIB Bank account during the February before the garda raid in April.

Judge McCourt could see no reason on the balance of probability to doubt her and he ruled that she was entitled to her €25,000.

The remainder of the impounded cash was then deemed forfeited to the State.