Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New Ross criminal damage incident ‘like Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Wexford Courthouse. Expand

Close

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

newrossstandard

A family dispute which caused €2,000 worth of damage to a number of items was likened to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre at Wexford District Court.

The incident in question dated back to October 9 of this year when it is alleged Glen Carroll (25) entered his family home at Lacken, New Ross and damaged an iPhone 7, a patio door, a bedroom mirror, a PS4, the door of house and a car with a chainsaw.

Privacy