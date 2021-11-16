New Ross criminal damage incident ‘like Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

A family dispute which caused €2,000 worth of damage to a number of items was likened to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre at Wexford District Court.

The incident in question dated back to October 9 of this year when it is alleged Glen Carroll (25) entered his family home at Lacken, New Ross and damaged an iPhone 7, a patio door, a bedroom mirror, a PS4, the door of house and a car with a chainsaw.

Applying for bail, Mr Carroll’s legal counsel said: “He has been in custody for the past month on this single charge. I would like to make a bail application but Mr Carroll has nowhere to live at the moment and can’t get on a programme for the drug treatment he needs.”

Objecting to bail, the arresting officer said he feared Mr Carroll would return to his parents’ house if released.

“He used a chainsaw, it’s a deadly weapon. I would have a fear he would return to the home address. His family don’t want him to get bail, they have young children at home and are afraid he might come back.

“We caught him red-handed, when we encountered him in the house he had the chainsaw in his possession, it was turned off at the time but it had been used to damage the property,” the garda told the court.

Pleading Mr Carroll’s case, the defence argued that all parties were keen to see his client receive treatment for substance abuse, including his family.

“Both he and his family are anxious for him to receive professional help in relation to dealing with his addiction, and that’s not available to him while he’s on remand,” the defence said.

“I have fears he will return,” the arresting officer said. “His family did not wish to attend court today but they are hopeful he will get help in relation to his drug issues.”

Summing up, Judge John Cheatle said: “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre springs to mind here. This is not a run-of-the-mill incident. I will refuse bail, order a psychiatric report and remand the defendant in custody until November 23, 2021.”