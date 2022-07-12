New Ross assault case struck out as alleged victim fails to turn up to give evidence

A Circuit Court assault case hearing failed to get off the ground as the complainant did not arrive to give his evidence.

The matter of DPP v Gary Marshall, with an address at 21 High Hill in New Ross, was expected to take two days.

The defendant was due to deal with a charge alleging assault causing harm to Jordan Nolan at High Hill in New Ross.

A not guilty plea had already been indicated and the accused had also denied a second charge alleging production of an offensive weapon – a hatchet – in the course of a dispute.

However, when the matter was called before Judge James McCourt at the court sitting in Wexford, there was no sign of either Marshall or of Nolan.

Defence counsel Liam Stafford said his client had been in touch to say that his lift from New Ross had fallen through and that he had also missed the bus.

He was Ballinaboola, the court was informed, so defending solicitor Gerry Flynn agreed to go and fetch him from the service station there.

Shortly after mid-day, Mr Stafford was able to report that the accused was belatedly present though counsel felt that he was in poor shape.

Judge McCourt responded that Marshall appeared to be well enough to understand what was going on, allowing the court to go ahead with the swearing in of a jury.

A jury of five women and seven men was duly empanelled and the defendant confirmed his not guilty pleas in response to the two charges dating back to High Hill on September 19 in 2020.

With no appearance by the allegedly injured party, the jury was sent home with instructions to report once more for duty the next day.

A warrant was issued to allow the gardaí bring the missing witness to court I they could track him down.

But when the case was re-called the following morning, Jordan Nolan was still marked absent.

Garda Philip McGrath told the judge of the extensive efforts that he and his colleagues had made to no avail to find the complainant.

Nolan, of no fixed abode and believed to be couch surfing, did not appear to be in hospital, as enquiries had been made in Waterford in Wexford.

Garda McGrath had a phone number for him but he did not pick up when first called that morning and the phone was then switched off.

A string of addresses had been checked by officers. Texts reminding him that he had a date in court had been sent, without any response.

The judge concluded that Nolan must clearly be aware that he was being sought.

A call over the courthouse public address for him to make himself known elicited no response.

State prosecutor Dylan Redmond said that he had no other eye witness at his disposal and, in the light of the no-show, he was required by the DPP to have the matter struck out.

The jury was then called in to be told by Judge McCourt that an essential witness had not turned up an could not be located despite the best efforts of the gardaí.

He had no alternative but to discharge them, thanking the jurors for being willing to carry out their civic duty.

‘We have all been discommoded but that sometimes happens,’ he concluded.