New gallery at Wexford Arts Centre to be named after the teacher, author, artist and historian Dr Billy Colfer

An exhibition celebrating the life and work of the late Dr Billy Colfer is due to be held at Wexford Arts Centre in a new gallery which will be named in his honour this weekend when Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Peter Burke arrives to officially open a €2.6 million extension to the town’s historic Cornmarket building.

The exhibition has been curated by Karla Sanchez O’Connell and Rosemary Hartigan and will run from December 15 to 23. The launch will take place this Saturday, November 12 with his sons Dr Niall Colfer, an archaeologist, and best selling author Eoin Colfer as guest speakers following an address by Minister Burke to celebrate the recent completion of an Arts Centre expansion and refurbishment project funded by Wexford County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts.

Arts Centre director Elizabeth Whyte said the Arts Centre is delighted to be launching a new gallery in Dr Billy Colfer’s name as part of the recent capital works.

"Billy was instrumental in the establishment of Wexford Arts Centre and contributed greatly as a board director, artist, historian, teacher, set designer and advisor over the years.

"This exhibition celebrating his life and works will be an inspiration to our visitors on how to make a positive creative impact within the local Wexford community.”

She said the Arts Centre is grateful to the Colfer family for their support for the exhibition and the naming of the new gallery in their late father’s name to inspire future generations visiting the venue.

Dr Colfer (1939 – 2013) whose beloved wife Noreen died recently, was a native of Slade on the Hook Peninsula and was the author of many publications that are now classics of Wexford history including “The Hook Peninsula” (2004), “Wexford: A Town and its Landscape” (2008) and “Wexford Castles: Landscape, Context and Settlement (2013).

A graduate of St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra, he taught at the CBS in Wexford until his retirement in1997. He then continued with the history studies he had started earlier and finished a PhD at Trinity College, Dublin. His research on medieval Wexford is a must for anyone interested in the history of the area.

Billy was also a keen photographer and took most of the images that illustrated his many books as well as being a prolific water colourist.

He was an active member of Wexford Historical Society, being president from 2007-2010 and editor of their journal from 1984-1991. He was both an actor and set designer for Wexford Drama Club in which his wife Noreen was a lead actress for many years.

He played a key role in the establishment of Wexford Arts Centre and the National Heritage Park in Ferrycarrig and his involvement in other organisations such as Wexford Sub Aqua Club and Wexford Golf Club left a positive and indelible mark.

The exhibition offers a glimpse into his working process including the research, editing, drawing, mapping and photography. It includes some of the treasured watercolours and drawings that belong to the Wexford County Collection and the private collections of his five sons Paul, Eoin, Donal, Niall and Eamonn.

Tributes have been paid ahead of the gallery and exhibition opening. Professor Kevin Whelan, Director of the University of Notre Dame’s Dublin Global Gateway described him as “a great Wexford man, down-to-earth, rock solid, utterly dependable, hardworking, committed to his family, community and county.

"He could turn his hand to anything – raising a family, being a good hurler, footballer and golfer, building a boat and a house with his brother George, catching a mackerel or pollock, painting a picture, writing a book.

"His Wexford trilogy meets the demanding criterion of Italo Calvino about what constitutes a classic. ‘A classic is a book that has never finished saying what it has to say. ‘”

Pat Hackett, chairman of Wexford Historical Society said Billy was “a wonderful man and an incredibly versatile scholar.”

"On the many committees and the various chairmen under which he served, Billy Colfer contributed wisdom, logic and practicality, all of which he had in abundance.

"When he spoke he had the undivided attention and the well-deserved respect of listeners. He seemed to be always calm, certain in his convictions and really practical and dependable in his perspective. You couldn’t but learn from and admire this man of words and deeds.”

Dr Matthew Stout. Lecturer at the School of History and Geography at Dublin City University said: “He was a wonderful man and an incredibly versatile scholar. There was nothing that Billy couldn’t do. While working with him on his four magnificent books I learned that he had many other remarkable gifts. If one of his books required a reconstruction of a destroyed church, Billy could paint a beautiful watercolour that was informed by the archaeology of the site. If he needed a photograph, he would return again and again to the same place, at all times of the day, until the light was just right and he could get the perfect shot. He would produce maps that revealed his true appreciation of the Irish landscape and a deep understanding of all periods of Irish history, not just the Medieval which was the main focus of his research. When I was with Billy anywhere in Wexford I felt like I was with a star, and of course, I was.”

Dr. Matthew Stout, Lecturer, School of History & Geography. Dublin City University

Rosemary Hartigan, chairperson of Wexford Arts Centre and co-curator of the exhibition said she spoke to numerous people about Billy while researching elements of the exhibition, “ Former students remembered him as a favourite teacher, no mean feat when one considers the hundreds of small boys that passed through his classroom. He is remembered as someone who ignited a love of Wexford, of history, and of art; someone who gave young imaginations space to explore and expand.

I feel a suitable by-line for this exhibition might be 'We didn't mention....' as to cover all the aspects of Billy's talents would be nigh impossible.”

Chair of WAC and Co-Curator of the exhibition Rosemary Hartigan

Curator Karla Sanchez said it was a pleasure to work on the monographic exhibition of a man who showed so much passion and love for Wexford.

"Dr Billy Colfer had a true Renaissance spirit, a man of a keen intellect, he had a deep interest and belief in education.”

The curators thanked the Colfer family, the Arts Department of Wexford County Council, the Wexford County Archive and Wexford County Library for their contributions to the exhibition.

The exhibition is supported by Wexford County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland.