‘My wife holds high position in society’

A man who told Wexford District Court that his wife “holds a high position in society” and he didn’t want his case “in the paper” has had his case adjourned until October 12. Pat Whelan (60) of Rosehill, Rosslare Strand, was appearing before the court on two charges of criminal damage. The charges related to incidents which are alleged to occurred on March 29, 2019 and saw a vehicle belonging to the complainant “keyed”.

Opting to speak to the judge himself, Mr Whelan said he had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but now wished to change his plea. “I was pleading not guilty but I just want it over now, I didn’t do it but I’m pleading guilty, I’ve had enough of it. The money is running up, it’s getting out of control,” he said. The court heard how Mr Whelan is accused of damaging the complainants property at St Martin’s Road, Rosslare Harbour and, later the same day, at Super Valu, Rosslare Harbour and that Mr Whelan is a former employee of the complainant.

Giving evidence, Sergeant Victor Isdell said the injured party claimed the damage to his vehicle had cost €2,160 to repair.

“For the sake of my family and my health I appointed Edward King to act on my behalf,” continued Mr Whelan. “He approached the injured party and offered to pay the full amount to keep it out of court. But the injured party refused. I was then told that I could go to court and, whether I won or lost, the injured party would take a civil case against me and I was advised that it would involve a huge cost to me.”

Noting that Mr Whelan had no previous convictions, Judge John Cheatle said the court always tried to look favourably upon those with good records.

“When people with good records plead guilty we will try, if possible, to resolve the issue without a conviction,” he advised.

“I was willing to pay him from the beginning. My wife holds a high position in society and I don’t want this in the papers. I came to ask for mercy,” said Mr Whelan.

The case was adjourned until October 12 so gardaí could get a statement from the injured party.