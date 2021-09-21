Murrintown man ordered to pay €1,000 in compensation for dog attack

A Murrintown man has been ordered to pay €1,000 in compensation to a woman who was attacked by his Rottweiler cross dog while out walking.

Dean O’Connor (29) of Poulmanagh Little, was charged with having an uncontrolled dog at Rostoonstown, Tacumshane, on February 3 of last year.

A victim impact statement was handed into Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court on Tuesday in which the trauma suffered by the victim was outlined.

Solicitor Eric Furlong said: “This was a freak incident insofar as it was something that my client has never seen happen with his dog.”

Mr Furlong said the dog was on a lead while O’Connor walked with a friend in Tacumshane.

The incident only lasted a couple of seconds, the court heard, but in that time an injury was sustained to the woman.

“Mr O’Connor pulled the dog away and moved on. He was trying to get away from the area and didn’t realise the seriousness of the bite and how much the dog had gotten hold of the victim.”

The defendant’s father borrowed money from the credit union in June to put forward as compensation, Mr Furlong said.

He said O’Connor is currently unemployed and was seriously affected by the incident.

“He has never been arrested before and was never in garda custody. His father has been helping him through the situation. Obviously there were very serious consequences for Ms Meyler and he had demonstrated his remorse from the compensation paid.”

Mr Furlong said the €1,000 doesn’t fully compensate the victim for what befell her, adding that the sum is as much as his client can gather.

Sgt Gary Raynor said the dog wasn’t seized and remains in the defendant’s care.

“Do you keep it muzzled?” asked Judge Cheatle.

When O’Connor said he does, the judge asked him why he didn’t on the day.

“He was only a pup. It was quiet. I wasn’t expecting to come across anyone,” he said.

When asked why he didn’t stop when he knew the lady was after being attacked, Mr Furlong said O’Connor suffers from anxiety.

Judge Cheatle said he accepted that the defendant has admitted responsibility for what happened and had €1,000 as a gesture. He made a €1,000 compensation order and directed O’Connor to sign a peace bond for ten months.