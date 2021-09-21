Wexford

Murrintown man ordered to pay €1,000 in compensation for dog attack

A Murrintown man has been ordered to pay €1,000 in compensation to a woman who was attacked by his Rottweiler cross dog while out walking.

Dean O’Connor (29) of Poulmanagh Little, was charged with having an uncontrolled dog at Rostoonstown, Tacumshane, on February 3 of last year.

A victim impact statement was handed into Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court on Tuesday in which the trauma suffered by the victim was outlined.

