Motorist clocked driving at 189km/h in Audi A6

A motorist caught travelling at 189km/h on the M11 near Gorey was fined when his case went before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Gorey District Court.

Jack Bolger, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy, was initially charged with dangerous driving, however, it was dealt with in court as a careless driving offence. At the start of the case the defendant told the judge he was looking for an adjournment in the matter.

Garda Mick Dee gave evidence of recording the defendant travelling at the aforementioned speed on the M11 at Clogh, Gorey, on July 9, 2021.

The judge heard the defendant pulled in a short distance after he was caught speeding and Gda Dee said the accused had seen him at his checkpoint location and pulled in shortly after it.

"He apologised for his driving and said he was working in Dublin that day and apologised for his speed,” said Gda Dee.

In evidence the defendant said: “I couldn't believe I was doing that speed.”

"I was on my way home and there was a lorry load of firewood arriving and it was an awkard place they were going to but it’s no excuse for speeding,” Bolger told the judge.

When asked, he told the judge he was driving an Audi A6 at the time, to which Judge Cheatle commented: “They can fairly shift all right.”

"I can treat this as careless driving so I will convict on Section 52,” said the judge.

He then imposed a €250 fine.