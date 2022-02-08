Mixed martial arts fighter is fined €500 for cannabis possession

A €500 fine was imposed at the Circuit Court on 25-year-old Aaron O Lionain from Coolgreany on conviction for drugs possession.

But the defendant a successful mixed martial arts fighter – suffered a greater financial penalty as Judge James McCourt ordered forfeiture of €6,700 in cash which had been confiscated.

The cash was seized by gardaí who arrived with a search warrant at the property in Monareagh where O Lionain was staying in a cabin at the back of the house.

There they also discovered cannabis in both herbal and resinous form, valued in total by the prosecution at €117.

The accused was interviewed and told gardaí that the money was a loan from an aunt.

However, after hearing that weighing scales and bags were found too, Judge McCourt had no doubt but that it represented the proceeds of criminal dealing.

The court took note of the fact that O Lionain had previous convictions for drugs offences.

The defending barrister, Liam O’Connell, stated that his client had seasonal work power washing agricultural sheds.