Man with hammer tried to steal cars on three separate occasions

A man wielding a hammer and a metal rod made three failed attempts to rob cars in the Clonattin area of Gorey on a Sunday morning.

Details of how Luke Douglas from 18 Woodlands Manor, Gorey, went on the rampage on January 20 in 2019 were given to the Circuit Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted robbery and one of unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

Detective Garda Darren Coleman recalled being on duty on the day in question and he summed up what happened.

Clonattin resident Patrick Cody was preparing to drive his wife to Mass that day when a caller arrived at the front door.

Douglas was wearing an orange tee-shirt and had no shoes on.

He had a hammer in one hand and something else in his other hand.

He demanded the keys of Cody’s car but the householder managed to push him out and close the door.

The defendant also found his way to the home of Padraig Loughlin.

In a statement given later to gardaí, Loughlin told how he found a man with an orange tee-shirt and grey tracksuit on the doorstep.

He thought at first it was a joke when Douglas said he wanted the keys of his Audi.

However, the defendant produced his hammer and he also had what might have been the broken shaft of a golf club.

Once more, the unwanted caller was denied entry, as Loughlin put his weight to the door and forced it closed.

A third resident, Sylwestre Wawrymiuk, was not so lucky.

His wife was preparing to drop their son off to work in Londis and, as a result the door of their car was left open.

Douglas got into the car parked int the driveway and, instead engaging reverse, he drove it into the house.

The result was a damaged bumper, which cost more than €1,000 to repair, and some damaged brickwork.

Eventually, Garda Coleman spotted a man matching the description provided by the injured parties.

He was coming along Clonattin Road and, he took off at a run when he saw the garda.

The shoe-less accused jumped over the gate of a house and went through three gardens before slipping and being apprehended.

He appeared to be under the influence of something, the garda recalled: ‘Such behaviour was unusual and we could never get an explanation off him.’

After his arrest, the defendant was brought to hospital for treatment to his injured feet.

Defending barrister Brian Mulvany offered some background to what occurred.

The court was told that his client, then still a teenager, had attended a house party the previous night.

‘He took intoxicants and lost his senses,’ suggested Mr Mulvany who remarked that the offences were ‘a moment of madness’.

Judge James McCourt responded by pointing out that the madness extended over a period, rather than being the work of a moment.

Counsel stated that his client now had an offer of employment and that Douglas had been referred by his GP to a drug counsellor.

The judge noted that there were no previous convictions before setting a jail sentence of two years.

Douglas’s mother was present in the courtroom as this term was suspended in full.

The defendant agreed to submit to drug screening, to attend AA meetings, and to work with the Cornmarket Project.

He was given 12 months to come up with €1,500 compensation for the Wawrymiuk family to cover car and brickwork repairs.