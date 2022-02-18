Wexford

Man with hammer tried to steal cars on three separate occasions

Wexford Courthouse. Expand

Wexford Courthouse.

A man wielding a hammer and a metal rod made three failed attempts to rob cars in the Clonattin area of Gorey on a Sunday morning.

Details of how Luke Douglas from 18 Woodlands Manor, Gorey, went on the rampage on January 20 in 2019 were given to the Circuit Court.

