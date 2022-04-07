Man who sexually assaulted his granddaughter loses appeal against conviction

A 71-year-old man who was jailed for five years for repeatedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old granddaughter while he was babysitting her has lost his appeal against the conviction.

The man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was convicted of three counts of sexual assault contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1991 following a trial Wexford Circuit Criminal Court in June 2019.

The first assault took place at a date between July 1 and September 30, 2015; the second between October 1 and December 31, 2015, and the third between January 1 and May 31, 2016.

During the trial before Judge Cormac Quinn, the court was told the man would babysit his granddaughter at his house when the parents were attending social events.

The complainant, who was aged 12 at the time of trial, said her grandfather would often tickle her and give her a back rub in her bed whenever she stayed over at his house.

But sometimes she said he would “go too far” and would touch her “private parts”.

She said the assaults took place “when granny was not there”.

On one occasion, in December 2015, the girl was being watched by her grandfather so her parents could attend the wedding of a friend of the mother.

She said on that particular evening the appellant had grabbed her hand and said “touch here”, which she described as the “place” he used when going to the toilet.

She said she refused and turned her back on him to face the wall.

After the jury returned its guilty verdict, the man was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment with the final 12 months suspended.

He later appealed the conviction on the grounds that the judge had failed to give the jury a corroboration warning.

A corroboration warning can be given by a judge to a jury to highlight the dangers of convicting a defendant on the basis of uncorroborated evidence.

Lawyers for the appellant also complained that the trial judge had erred in failing to direct the jury to find the defendant not guilty in relation to the assaults which took place prior to the night of the wedding, on the basis that “even taking the prosecution case at its height, a properly directed jury could not be satisfied of guilt to the requisite standard”.

However, in a judgement issued by the Court of Appeal on Thursday, the appeal was dismissed on all grounds.

In the ruling, delivered by Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh, sitting with Mr Justice John Edwards, presiding, and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, the court stated it was refusing the appeal.

Regarding the lack of a corroboration warning, Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh noted that the trial judge was “well within his discretion in deciding not to give a warning”.

“There was nothing particularly vague or unusual in any respect about the complainant’s evidence in the present case, based on the Court’s collective experience of the evidence of child complainants,” she explained.

With regard to the submission on a directed verdict of not guilty, Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh also stated it was the appellate court’s view that “it was a matter for the jury to decide on the basis of the totality of the complainant’s evidence”.

“We are satisfied that it was in order for the trial judge not to remove the case from the jury on the relevant counts on this ground,” she added.