Man who raped and sexually assaulted a young girl in Wexford will be sentenced next month

The 53-year-old Slovakian man was found guilty following a Central Criminal Court trial earlier this year of one count of rape and 12 counts of sexual assault on unknown dates between September 21, 2012 and September 6, 2013 at a house in Co. Wexford.

The victim, now aged 17, was aged seven when the offending started. The defendant was living at the same address as the girl’s father and the abuse occurred when the girl was visiting the property at weekends.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, does not accept the jury's verdict.

A local garda told the court on Wednesday the girl told her mother about the abuse in 2019 and later made a disclosure to a guidance counsellor. She was interviewed by specialist gardaí in December 2020, when she was then aged 15.

She told gardaí that the man would touch her inappropriately on a regular basis when they were both upstairs in the house. The girl said she refused his requests but he continued and would also give her chocolate Kinder Eggs.

The court heard that on one occasion, the man called the girl into his room where he gave her a Kinder Egg. He then grabbed her and raped her. He also threatened the girl and told her on one occasion that something would happen to her if she said anything to her parents.

The girl's victim impact statement was read to the court by prosecuting counsel. The girl said the man's offending had “ruined” her childhood and teenage years. She said she has suffered with anxiety, depression and self-harm.

The girl said she is scared of every man who crosses her path in the dark and that it will take many years for her to live her life to the fullest.

The girl said she was “scared to say anything to anyone in case things got worse,” and that she stopped going to her father's house as she was afraid. She said she didn't give him an explanation at that time and her father thought she didn't want to see him, adding that he was “distraught” when he was told the real reason.

Ms Justice Karen O'Connor asked the gardaí to convey her best wishes to the victim and expressed the hope that she is receiving all the supports needed to get on with her life.

She said the girl had presented in court as a “person of great strength.” The judge said by making the complaint and following it through, she would help other children who may be in a similar situation by showing them that they are not alone.

The man denied any wrongdoing when he was interviewed following arrest in December 2020. He has been in custody since July 2021 when he was charged. He has one previous conviction for murder from an Eastern European jurisdiction, dating back to 2001, for which he received a prison sentence. The gardaí were unable to confirm other details as the file had been destroyed, the court was told.

The investigating garda agreed with Maurice Coffey SC, defending, that his client has no previous convictions of a sexual nature. He also accepted that the man moved to Ireland in 2012 and co-operated with this investigation.

Mr Coffey told the court that his instructions were that a man was stabbed during the course of a dispute and his client received a 13-year prison sentence, serving ten years.

Counsel said his client served in the army and took part in peacekeeping missions. He has a good work history in Ireland and is doing well in custody and taking English lessons. Mr Coffey asked the court to take into consideration the difficulties for a foreign national of serving a prison sentence in this country.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions places this offending in the more serious category and suggests a sentence of between ten and 15 years due to a number of factors including the breach of trust and the age disparity between the man and the victim.

Ms Justice O'Connor ordered a prison governor's report and adjourned the case to July 18 for finalisation.