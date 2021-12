A MAN was sent forward for trial to Wexford Circuit Criminal Court when his case went before Judge John Cheatle at last week’s sitting of Gorey District Court.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of indecent assault on dates unknown between September 1, 1990, and June 1, 1991, at a school in the north Wexford area.

At Wednesday’s court sitting, Judge Cheatle formally sent the man forward for trial to next sitting of Wexford Circuit Criminal Court, in January.