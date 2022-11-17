Man suffers stab wound to the neck in assault incident at house in Enniscorthy

A three-year jail sentence was marked against a man who left a caller to his Enniscorthy home with lasting scars to his neck.

The assault by Remus Dobrin (55) is believed to have been carried out using a small blade, possibly a pen-knife.

But Wexford Circuit Court was told that gardaí never recovered the weapon used during the incident at 5 Drumgoold Villas, Enniscorthy.

The case against Dobrin, who pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, dated back to 20 March in 2016, more than six years ago.

He was brought before Judge James McCourt having been arrested in the UK early in 2020 and then extradited back to Ireland last year.

The accused was assisted in following the proceedings by a Romanian interpreter.

On the date in question, Garda Charlena McCormack explained, two men called Tiberius Fusteac and Nicola Iosif Gabi drove to Drumgoold.

They intended asking about the whereabouts of a woman they knew, a married mother of three, who later turned up unharmed living in Britain.

The door was answered to the pair by the defendant and Fusteac found himself attacked in the doorway.

He sustained a cut to the neck which bled profusely and he used a tee-shirt to staunch to flow of blood.

Gabi was also assaulted, struck across the arm with a poker, before he and his companion left the house.

Despite the wound, Fusteac was able to drive to hospital in Wexford where ten staples along a line from chin to ear were inserted to close up the gash.

The scar remains visible, Garda McCormack informed the court, and the effects of severing nerves are still felt in the injured party’s arm.

He was present in court for the hearing but did not file a victim impact statement and was not called into the witness box.

The garda added that, although Gabi’s bruised arm was put in a cast, nothing was fractured as a result of the blow with the poker.

‘This is a case that warrants imprisonment,’ declared Judge McCourt who handed down a three year sentence for assault causing harm.

However, prosecution and defence counsel both agreed that Dobrin had already been held in custody for more than two and half years, first in Britain and more recently in Ireland.

With remission allowed for good behaviour he was permitted to leave the court a free man.