Man sent menacing message telling another man he was a ‘dead man walking’

A menacing phone message sent to a man suspected of ‘ratting’ to the gardaí earned the sender an appearance at Wexford Circuit Court.

Rahat Hadaev (20), 16 Bridge Meadows, Enniscorthy, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending the message via Facebook on May 16 back in 2020.

The target of his abuse was Thomas Brennan from Ballindaggin who complained he had been advised to leave town and that he was a “dead man walking”.

The matter was investigated by Garda Jessica Newman who explained the unusual background to the case.

A phone belonging to Mr Brennan’s mother had been taken and it contained a recording which was made two years earlier.

The recording appeared to be of her son, who had been caught in possession of a small quantity of drugs, speaking to gardaí.

This conversation was posted on the internet and among those who responded by messaging Mr Brennan was Hadaev.

Other messages from other people were received but none of these could be classified as ‘threatening’, so the defendant was the only person prosecuted.

He had just turned 18 at the time of the offence, which was admitted.

When arrested he accepted that his intention was to scare Mr Brennan who is two years his senior.

Judge James McCourt observed that there was a dark cloud of dealing in illicit substances hanging over the case.

Defending counsel portrayed his client as intelligent and articulate, a student of software engineering.

Hadaev’s mother was from North Ossetia, the court was informed, and his father had played no role in his life.

The judge moved to impose a three month suspended jail sentence but the barrister appealed for a verdict which would leave the defendant without a criminal record.

Judge McCourt responded that he was sympathetic, aware that the accused had no previous convictions and that he never contested the case.

However, the court was concerned at the use of social media where information was, more often than not, inaccurate, incorrect and dangerous.

This was an appalling alternative world with fake news and misinformation, the judge felt.

The three month sentence was not recorded.

Instead, Hadaev was given six months to pay a €50 fine and told he may expect to receive the benefit of the Probation Act.