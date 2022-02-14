Wexford

Man sent menacing message telling another man he was a ‘dead man walking’

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

enniscorthyguardian

A menacing phone message sent to a man suspected of ‘ratting’ to the gardaí earned the sender an appearance at Wexford Circuit Court.

Rahat Hadaev (20), 16 Bridge Meadows, Enniscorthy, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending the message via Facebook on May 16 back in 2020.

